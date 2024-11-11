News & Insights

L1 Long Short Fund Reports Strong Returns and Dividend Growth

November 11, 2024 — 07:38 pm EST

L1 Long Short Fund Ltd. (AU:LSF) has released an update.

L1 Long Short Fund Ltd. achieved a commendable 12.5% net return for the 2023-24 financial year, outperforming the ASX200AI index thanks to its strategic investments in undervalued companies and effective market navigation amid volatile conditions. The company also increased its fully franked dividends by 12% compared to the previous year, reflecting its solid financial performance. Senior management’s on-market share purchases further emphasize their commitment to L1’s long-term growth.

