L1 Long Short Fund Navigates Market Volatility with Strategic Moves

The L1 Long Short Fund reported a slight decline of 1.4% in October, aligning closely with the ASX200AI’s 1.3% decrease, amid rising bond yields and political uncertainties impacting global markets. While the fund faced challenges in sectors like Materials, it benefited from strategic investments such as Arcadium Lithium’s takeover and strong performances from companies like Qantas. Despite recent market volatility, L1 Long Short Fund continues to identify lucrative opportunities in undervalued cyclical stocks and remains optimistic about future growth prospects.

