L1 Long Short Fund Ltd. AGM Resolutions Passed

L1 Long Short Fund Ltd. (AU:LSF) has released an update.

L1 Long Short Fund Ltd. announced that all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting on November 12, 2024, were successfully passed. Key decisions included the re-election of Mr. Andrew Larke as Chair and Mr. John Macfarlane. This outcome reflects strong shareholder support for the company’s leadership and strategic direction.

For further insights into AU:LSF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.