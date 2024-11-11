L1 Long Short Fund Ltd. AGM Resolutions Passed

L1 Long Short Fund Ltd. (AU:LSF) has released an update.
L1 Long Short Fund Ltd. announced that all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting on November 12, 2024, were successfully passed. Key decisions included the re-election of Mr. Andrew Larke as Chair and Mr. John Macfarlane. This outcome reflects strong shareholder support for the company’s leadership and strategic direction.
