L1 Long Short Fund Director Increases Stake

Raphael Lamm, a director at L1 Long Short Fund Ltd., recently updated his stake in the company, acquiring 9,444 ordinary shares through an on-market trade for a total consideration of $29,748.60. This transaction has altered Lamm’s direct and indirect holdings, which include interests in several trusts and companies holding substantial numbers of the fund’s ordinary shares. Notably, some of these shares are under voluntary escrow until April 2028, indicating a commitment to the fund’s long-term performance.

