L1 Long Short Fund Director Increases Stake

L1 Long Short Fund Ltd. (AU:LSF) has released an update.

L1 Long Short Fund Limited has announced a change in director Mark Landau’s interest in the company’s securities, with an on-market purchase of 8,599 ordinary shares valued at $26,484.92. The acquisition affects the number of shares held indirectly by Landau through various trusts and entities, with no disposals reported. The total number of shares held by Landau’s interests post-change is 27,112,819 ordinary shares, some of which are under voluntary escrow until April 2028.

