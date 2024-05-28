L1 Long Short Fund Director Buys Shares

L1 Long Short Fund Ltd. (AU:LSF) has released an update.

Mark Landau, a director at L1 Long Short Fund Ltd., has increased his indirect stake in the company through on-market trades, acquiring 9,444 ordinary shares at a value of $29,748.60. Post-transaction, Landau’s interests in various trusts, including the Mark Landus Family Trust and the Kram Super Fund, now total over 27 million shares, some of which are under voluntary escrow until 2028.

