L1 Fund Director Increases Shareholding

L1 Long Short Fund Limited has disclosed a change in Director Raphael Lamm’s interest in the company, reporting an acquisition of 8,599 ordinary shares at a value of $26,484.92 through an on-market trade. The director’s total holdings, including both direct and indirect interests via trusts, now amount to over 21 million shares, with a portion voluntarily escrowed until April 2028.

