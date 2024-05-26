News & Insights

L1 Fund Director Increases Shareholding

May 26, 2024 — 10:17 pm EDT

L1 Long Short Fund Ltd. (AU:LSF) has released an update.

L1 Long Short Fund Limited has disclosed a change in Director Raphael Lamm’s interest in the company, reporting an acquisition of 8,599 ordinary shares at a value of $26,484.92 through an on-market trade. The director’s total holdings, including both direct and indirect interests via trusts, now amount to over 21 million shares, with a portion voluntarily escrowed until April 2028.

