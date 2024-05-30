L1 Capital Webinar: Investment Insights Ahead

L1 Long Short Fund Ltd. (AU:LSF) has released an update.

L1 Long Short Fund Ltd. invites investors to an informative webinar featuring its Joint Managing Director and Co-CIO, Raphael Lamm, alongside Head of Research, Amar Naik, scheduled for May 30. The online event promises valuable insights into the fund’s strategies and market perspectives.

