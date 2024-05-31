News & Insights

Stocks

L1 Capital Ups Stake in Westgold Resources

May 31, 2024 — 04:09 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Westgold Resources (AU:WGX) has released an update.

L1 Capital Pty Ltd has experienced a change in their substantial holdings in Westgold Resources Limited, with their voting power increasing from 14.16% to 15.25%. The change was reported in compliance with the Corporations Act 2001, detailing the adjustments in voting shares and relevant interests.

For further insights into AU:WGX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WGXRF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.