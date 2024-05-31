L1 Capital Ups Stake in Westgold Resources

Westgold Resources (AU:WGX) has released an update.

L1 Capital Pty Ltd has experienced a change in their substantial holdings in Westgold Resources Limited, with their voting power increasing from 14.16% to 15.25%. The change was reported in compliance with the Corporations Act 2001, detailing the adjustments in voting shares and relevant interests.

