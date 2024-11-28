News & Insights

Stocks

L1 Capital Increases Stake in Peet Limited

November 28, 2024 — 03:57 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Peet Limited (AU:PPC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

L1 Capital Pty Ltd has adjusted its substantial holding in Peet Limited, now maintaining a 9.34% voting power with 43,811,330 shares, up from a previous 7.01%. This change reflects ongoing strategic maneuvers by L1 Capital in the Australian property market, highlighting the dynamic nature of investments in Peet Limited.

For further insights into AU:PPC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.