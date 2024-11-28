L1 Capital Increases Stake in Peet Limited

Peet Limited (AU:PPC) has released an update.

L1 Capital Pty Ltd has adjusted its substantial holding in Peet Limited, now maintaining a 9.34% voting power with 43,811,330 shares, up from a previous 7.01%. This change reflects ongoing strategic maneuvers by L1 Capital in the Australian property market, highlighting the dynamic nature of investments in Peet Limited.

