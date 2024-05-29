News & Insights

L1 Capital Adjusts Stake in Peet Limited

May 29, 2024 — 03:12 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Peet Limited (AU:PPC) has released an update.

Peet Limited has issued a notice indicating a change in the substantial holding by L1 Capital Pty Ltd, with their voting power now sitting at 9.34% of the company’s shares. This shift in ownership reflects a change from the 8.33% voting power reported in their previous notice. The details of the transaction and the updated shareholding information were not disclosed in the summary.

