L1 Capital Acquires Substantial Stake in Pantoro Limited

Pantoro Limited (AU:PNR) has released an update.

L1 Capital Pty Ltd has become a substantial holder in Pantoro Limited, controlling a 9.27% voting power with 584,968,293 shares. The detailed consideration for this significant acquisition is outlined in Annexure B of the official notice. L1 Capital’s new position in Pantoro Limited reflects a strategic investment move, impacting the company’s share distribution and voting influence.

