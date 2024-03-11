News & Insights

Markets
SCX

L.S. Starrett Company Enters Merger Agreement In Go-private Transaction

March 11, 2024 — 07:18 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The L.S. Starrett Company (SCX) has entered into a definitive merger agreement in a go-private transaction with an affiliate of MiddleGround Capital in an all-cash transaction for $16.19 per share. Following completion, Starrett will become a wholly owned subsidiary of MiddleGround and Starrett's Class A common stock will no longer be listed on any public market.

Douglas Starrett, CEO, said: "Following comprehensive outreach to potential parties, our Board of Directors determined that MiddleGround is the right partner for Starrett because of its deep knowledge within the manufacturing industry."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SCX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.