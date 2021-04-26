L.B. Foster (FSTR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, L.B. Foster (FSTR) closed at $16.08, marking a -1.95% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.18% gain on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the railroad track manufacturer had lost 3.7% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 13.03%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.99%.

FSTR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, FSTR is projected to report earnings of -$0.03 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 83.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $117.79 million, down 8.53% from the year-ago period.

FSTR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.92 per share and revenue of $532.48 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -61.98% and +4.72%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for FSTR should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. FSTR is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, FSTR is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.83. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.12, so we one might conclude that FSTR is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 3, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

