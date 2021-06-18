L.B. Foster (FSTR) Stock Moves -0.75%: What You Should Know

L.B. Foster (FSTR) closed the most recent trading day at $17.24, moving -0.75% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.31%.

Coming into today, shares of the railroad track manufacturer had lost 2.69% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 9.06%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.56%.

FSTR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, FSTR is projected to report earnings of $0.27 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 34.15%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $141.74 million, down 2.76% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.74 per share and revenue of $534.61 million, which would represent changes of -69.42% and +5.14%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for FSTR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. FSTR is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Digging into valuation, FSTR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.47. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.41, so we one might conclude that FSTR is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 20, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

