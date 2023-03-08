L.B. Foster (FSTR) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

L.B. Foster Company FSTR logged loss (as reported) from continuing operations of $4.09 per share for the fourth quarter of 2022, wider than a loss of 3 cents per share a year ago.



Barring one-time items, earnings were 3 cents per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of a penny per share.



The company recorded revenues of $137.2 million for the quarter, up around 21% year over year. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $128.1 million.



New orders were $137.8 million in the fourth quarter, up around 45% year over year.

Segment Highlights

Sales from the Rail, Technologies, and Services segment rose around 10% year over year in the fourth quarter, driven by strength in the Rail Products business and the acquisition of Skratch Enterprises Ltd.



Sales from the Precast Concrete Products segment climbed roughly 81% year over year mainly due to the VanHooseCo Precast asset acquisition and increased demand in the legacy precast business.



Steel Products and Measurement segment’s sales rose around 4% year over year on higher sales in the Coatings and Measurement business, partly masked by declines in the Fabricated Steel Products business.

FY22 Results

Loss (as reported) from continuing operations for full-year 2022 was $4.25 per share, compared with earnings of 33 cents per share a year ago. Revenues dropped around 3% year over year to $497.5 million for the full year.

Financials

L.B. Foster ended 2022 with cash and cash equivalents of around $2.9 million, down around 72% year over year. Long-term debt was roughly $91.8 million, up roughly 195% year over year.



Net operating cash flow was $8.3 million for the reported quarter.

Outlook

The company noted that it is optimistic in the near and longer-term prospects for its core end markets of freight and transit rail and general infrastructure.



L.B. Foster sees sales for 2023 in the range of $540-$570 million, Adjusted EBITDA is forecast in the band of $27-$31 million for the year.



The company’s board also authorized the repurchase of up to $15 million of its common stock through Feb 2026.

Price Performance

L.B. Foster’s shares have declined 20% in the past year compared with industry’s 14.2% growth.



Zacks Rank & Key Picks

L.B. Foster carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



