L.B. Foster (FSTR) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat

L.B. Foster Company FSTR logged third-quarter 2023 earnings of 5 cents per share compared with the year-ago quarter's loss of 20 cents. Earnings per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 26 cents.



The company recorded revenues of $145.3 million for the quarter, up around 12% year over year. Revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $140.4 million. Revenues for the quarter include an unfavorable impact from the exit of the bridge grid deck product line associated with long-term contract changes in the Steel Products and Measurement segment.



New orders were $100.3 million in the reported quarter, down around 27% year over year.

Segment Highlights

Sales from the Rail, Technologies, and Services segment rose around 12% year over year in the third quarter to $86.9 million. Adjusted organic net sales went up 9.3%.



Precast Concrete Products Segment sales were $38.6 million, up roughly 34% year over year. Organic growth was 24.2%. The acquisition of the VanHooseCo business contributed 9.7%.



Net sales from the Steel Products and Measurement Segment for the third quarter were $19.8 million, down around 17% year over year. The downside was driven by the divestiture of the Precision Measurement Products and Systems business and an adverse impact on sales related to the bridge grid deck product line, partly offset by organic growth of 9.6%.

Financials

L.B. Foster ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of around $3 million, down around 24% sequentially. Long-term debt was roughly $71.6 million, down roughly 20% sequentially.



Cash provided by operating activities was $18.6 million for the reported quarter.

Outlook

FSTR now sees adjusted EBITDA in the range of $29-$31 million for 2023, compared with the prior guidance of $28-$32 million. It now expects 2023 net sales in the band of $530-$540 million, compared with the earlier view of $520-$550 million.

Price Performance

L.B. Foster’s shares have rallied 62.8% in the past year compared with the industry’s 11.2% growth.



Zacks Rank & Key Picks

FSTR currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



