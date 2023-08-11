L.B. Foster (FSTR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

L.B. Foster Company FSTR logged second-quarter 2023 earnings of 32 cents per share compared with the year-ago quarter's earnings of 18 cents. Earnings per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 28 cents.

The company recorded revenues of $148 million for the quarter, up around 12.5% year over year. Revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $140.7 million.

New orders were $183.7 million in the second quarter, up around 30% year over year.

L.B. Foster Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

L.B. Foster Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | L.B. Foster Company Quote

Segment Highlights

Sales from the Rail, Technologies, and Services segment rose around 12% year over year in the second quarter to $91.6 million.Organic sales increased 17% and acquisitions contributed 0.8%. However, divestitures resulted in a 5.8% decrease. Strong performance in Rail Products and Global Friction Management boosted organic sales but U.K. Technology Services and Solutions saw a decline.

Precast Concrete Products Segment sales were $33.9 million, up 43.4% year over year. Organic growth was 12.8%. The acquisition of VanHooseCo Precast, LLC contributed 30.6%.

Net sales from the Steel Products and Measurement Segment for the second quarter were $22.6 million, down 13.6% year over year. Organic growth was 2.4%, offset by a 16% decrease due to divestitures. Protective Coatings drove organic growth, while Fabricated Steel Products declined.

Financials

L.B. Foster ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of around $3.9 million, down around 49.4% year over year. Long-term debt was roughly $89.4 million, up roughly 81.6% year over year.

Cash used by operating activities was $10.3 million for the reported quarter.

Outlook

Due to enhanced profitability in year-to-date performance, FSTR revised its 2023 financial outlook. Adjusted EBITDA is now projected to range from $28 million to $32 million, up from the prior guidance of $27 million to $31 million. Despite divestiture effects, strong order rates and a record backlog kept the 2023 net sales guidance unchanged at $520 million to $550 million.

Price Performance

L.B. Foster’s shares have gained 7% in the past year compared with the industry’s 31.5% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

L.B. Foster currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS and PPG Industries, Inc. PPG, both sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and TimkenSteel Corporation TMST, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRS’s current-year earnings is pegged at $3.43, indicating year-over-year growth of 200.9%. CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 10%. The company’s shares have rallied 57.8% in the past year.

The consensus estimate for PPG’s current-year earnings has been revised 3.5% upward in the past 60 days. PPG beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.3% on average. The company’s shares have risen roughly 4.6% in the past year.

The consensus estimate for TimkenSteel's current-year earnings has been revised 2.3% upward over the past 60 days. TimkenSteel’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 18.8%, on average. TMST shares have risen around 25.3% in a year.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

L.B. Foster Company (FSTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Timken Steel Corporation (TMST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.