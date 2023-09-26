L.B. Foster (FSTR) and FUCHS Expand Partnership in Rail Markets

L.B. Foster Company FSTR, a global provider of technology solutions for the rail and infrastructure sectors, has announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with FUCHS Lubricants Co., the world's largest independent lubricant manufacturer, to encompass additional rail markets in South America, Australia and China. This collaboration leverages L.B. Foster's expertise in delivering comprehensive friction management solutions to the global rail industry and FUCHS's manufacturing capabilities, offering top-notch lubrication solutions for railway traffic.

L.B. Foster specializes in providing rail customers with on-board and trackside friction management solutions, and it is a pioneer in Total Friction Management (TFM) solutions for various rail sectors, including freight, passenger and urban transit. TFM represents how L.B. Foster collaborates with railroads worldwide to provide holistic, optimized friction management programs. As a global enterprise, FUCHS develops, manufactures and distributes over 10,000 lubricants and associated services, offering industry-specific solutions for demanding applications.

L.B. Foster and FUCHS are committed to advancing innovation in friction management lubricant products, ultimately delivering substantial benefits to their customers through reduced rail and wheel wear, improved operational efficiency and enhanced safety. This strategic partnership will support the global production of co-branded greases by L.B. Foster and FUCHS in growing international markets while meeting the increasing demands in North America.

This collaboration harnesses the strengths of L.B. Foster's expertise in wheel/rail engineering and FUCHS's prowess in lubricant manufacturing to deliver industry-leading solutions to enhance the global rail sector. Their collective efforts will provide integrated capabilities that position friction modification as a crucial value-added element within the railway industry. This strategic alliance firmly establishes the shared values of trust, respect, reliability and integrity, all geared toward fostering innovation and delivering top-notch service to customers in specific rail markets.

Shares of L.B. Foster have surged 98.4% in the past year against a 56.8% rise of the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

FSTR's second-quarter results exceeded expectations, with earnings per share surging to 32 cents, up from the prior year's 18 cents. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 28 cents. The company also reported robust revenue growth, up 12.5% year over year increase to $148 million, exceeding the consensus estimate of $140.7 million. FSTR revised its 2023 financial outlook, projecting adjusted EBITDA to range from $28 million to $32 million, up from the initial guidance of $27-$31 million.

FSTR currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

