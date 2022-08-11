L.B. Foster Company Just Recorded A 38% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR) just released its latest quarterly results and things are looking bullish. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$132m, some 3.5% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$0.18, 38% ahead of expectations. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what expert is forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analyst latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the sole analyst covering L.B. Foster provided consensus estimates of US$463.4m revenue in 2022, which would reflect a perceptible 2.1% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to accumulate 9.8% to US$0.24. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analyst had been anticipated revenues of US$463.4m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.24 in 2022. So it's pretty clear that, although the analyst has updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

With no major changes to earnings forecasts, the consensus price target fell 22% to US$14.00, suggesting that the analyst might have previously been hoping for an earnings upgrade.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. One more thing stood out to us about these estimates, and it's the idea that L.B. Foster's decline is expected to accelerate, with revenues forecast to fall at an annualised rate of 4.1% to the end of 2022. This tops off a historical decline of 2.3% a year over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 5.7% per year. So while a broad number of companies are forecast to grow, unfortunately L.B. Foster is expected to see its sales affected worse than other companies in the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analyst reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analyst seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of L.B. Foster's future valuation.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on L.B. Foster. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have analyst estimates for L.B. Foster going out as far as 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for L.B. Foster you should be aware of.

