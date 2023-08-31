L.B. Foster Co. - (FSTR) Price Target Increased by 37.93% to 20.40

The average one-year price target for L.B. Foster Co. - (NASDAQ:FSTR) has been revised to 20.40 / share. This is an increase of 37.93% from the prior estimate of 14.79 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 18.18 to a high of 23.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.55% from the latest reported closing price of 18.12 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 119 funds or institutions reporting positions in L.B. Foster Co. -. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 4.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSTR is 0.28%, an increase of 32.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.90% to 8,935K shares. The put/call ratio of FSTR is 1.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

22nw holds 1,313K shares representing 11.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,023K shares, representing an increase of 22.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSTR by 62.23% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 873K shares representing 7.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 829K shares, representing an increase of 5.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSTR by 27.92% over the last quarter.

Brandes Investment Partners holds 732K shares representing 6.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 714K shares, representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSTR by 63.93% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT GAMCO Small Company Value Portfolio Class IA holds 525K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 413K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 421K shares, representing a decrease of 1.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSTR by 12.62% over the last quarter.

L.B. Foster Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

L.B. Foster Company and its subsidiaries provide products and services for the rail industry, and solutions to support critical infrastructure projects. Its innovative engineering and product development solutions inspire the safety, reliability, and performance of its customer's challenging requirements. The Company maintains locations in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.