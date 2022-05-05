US Markets

L.A. prosecutors won't file felony charges against suspect in attack on comedian Chappelle

Contributor
Dan Whitcomb Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/GAELEN MORSE

Los Angeles prosecutors said on Thursday they would not file felony charges against the man accused of attacking comedian Dave Chappelle onstage, instead referring the case to the city attorney for possible misdemeanor charges.

LOS ANGELES, May 5 (Reuters) - Los Angeles prosecutors said on Thursday they would not file felony charges against the man accused of attacking comedian Dave Chappelle onstage, instead referring the case to the city attorney for possible misdemeanor charges.

(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Dan.Whitcomb@tr.com; 310-491-7290;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular