US Markets

L.A. prosecutors will not bring felony charges for attack on comedian Chappelle

Contributor
Dan Whitcomb Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/GAELEN MORSE

Los Angeles prosecutors said on Thursday they would not file felony charges against the man accused of attacking comedian Dave Chappelle onstage.

By Dan Whitcomb

LOS ANGELES, May 5 (Reuters) - Los Angeles prosecutors said on Thursday they would not file felony charges against the man accused of attacking comedian Dave Chappelle onstage.

The Los Angeles District Attorneys office said in a written statement that it would instead refer the case against 23-year-old Isaiah Lee to the city attorney's office for possible misdemeanor charges.

"After reviewing the evidence, prosecutors determined that while criminal conduct occurred, the evidence as presented did not constitute felony conduct. The District Attorney’s Office does not prosecute misdemeanor crimes within the city of Los Angeles," a spokesman said in the statement.

Chappelle, 48, was tackled to the ground on Tuesday night during an appearance at the Hollywood Bowl arena by a suspect who had in his possession a replica handgun containing a knife blade.

The comedian appeared to emerge unscathed and went on with the show, ad-libbing jokes about the incident.

(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Leslie Adler and David Gregorio)

((Dan.Whitcomb@tr.com; 310-491-7290;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular