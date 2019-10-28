L Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Loews Corp. (Symbol: L) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $50.26, changing hands as low as $49.13 per share. Loews Corp. shares are currently trading down about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of L shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, L's low point in its 52 week range is $42.06 per share, with $56.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.32.

