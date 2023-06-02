L Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Loews Corp. (Symbol: L) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $57.09, changing hands as high as $57.78 per share. Loews Corp. shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of L shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, L's low point in its 52 week range is $49.36 per share, with $65.52 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $57.75. The L DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.