L Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Loews Corp. (Symbol: L) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $57.73, changing hands as low as $57.19 per share. Loews Corp. shares are currently trading down about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of L shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, L's low point in its 52 week range is $49.36 per share, with $68.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $57.34. The L DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
