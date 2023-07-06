L Catterton mulls IPO for Birkenstock at more than $6 bln valuation- Bloomberg News

Adds details from Bloomberg report in paragraphs 2 & 3, background in paragraphs 5 to 7

July 6 (Reuters) - L Catterton, a private equity firm backed by LVMH LVMH.PA, is considering strategic options for Birkenstock including an initial public offering, which could value the German sandal maker at more than $6 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

L Catterton is working with advisers that include Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan on a potential U.S. listing that could happen this year or the next, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Greenwich, Connecticut-headquartered L Catterton declined to comment, while LVMH and Birkenstock did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

