L Catterton mulls IPO for Birkenstock at more than $6 bln valuation- Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

July 06, 2023 — 05:31 pm EDT

July 6 (Reuters) - L Catterton, a private equity firm backed by LVMH LVMH.PA, is considering strategic options for Birkenstock including an initial public offering, which could value the German sandal maker at more than $6 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

L Catterton is working with advisers that include Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan on a potential U.S. listing that could happen this year or the next, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Greenwich, Connecticut-headquartered L Catterton declined to comment, while LVMH and Birkenstock did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

($1 = 0.9186 euros)

