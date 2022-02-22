US Markets

L Catterton leads $80 mln funding round in Mexico's Valoreo

Contributor
Carolina Mandl Reuters
Published

Mexican e-commerce holding company Valoreo has raised $80 million in a funding round led by U.S. private equity firm L Catterton to ramp up its business in Latin America, both companies said on Tuesday.

SAO PAULO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Mexican e-commerce holding company Valoreo has raised $80 million in a funding round led by U.S. private equity firm L Catterton to ramp up its business in Latin America, both companies said on Tuesday.

Valoreo said it plans to use the proceeds to acquire some new e-commerce brands, expand existing ones, as well as to improve its technology platform.

Martin Florea, Valoreo co-founder and co-CEO, said expanding its presence in Mexico, Brazil and Colombia is the company's main goal, but added it was also looking for new countries to launch operations.

Both companies did not disclose L Catterton's minority stake in Valoreo, but the startup's co-founder and co-CEO Alexander Gruell said the private equity firm will have board representation.

Founded in 2020, Valoreo raised last year $80 million in its first funding round with investors such as Kaszek and Presight Capital.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular