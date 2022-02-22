L Catterton leads $80 mln funding round in Mexico's Valoreo

SAO PAULO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Mexican e-commerce holding company Valoreo has raised $80 million in a funding round led by U.S. private equity firm L Catterton to ramp up its business in Latin America, both companies said on Tuesday.

Valoreo said it plans to use the proceeds to acquire some new e-commerce brands, expand existing ones, as well as to improve its technology platform.

Martin Florea, Valoreo co-founder and co-CEO, said expanding its presence in Mexico, Brazil and Colombia is the company's main goal, but added it was also looking for new countries to launch operations.

Both companies did not disclose L Catterton's minority stake in Valoreo, but the startup's co-founder and co-CEO Alexander Gruell said the private equity firm will have board representation.

Founded in 2020, Valoreo raised last year $80 million in its first funding round with investors such as Kaszek and Presight Capital.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

