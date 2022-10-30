L Catterton aims to raise 2 billion yuan for first yuan-denominated fund

BEIJING/HONG KONG, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Private equity firm L Catterton on Monday said it aims to raise 2 billion yuan ($275.44 million) for its first yuan-denominated fund.

The fund, for which the first closing has completed, will focus on investing in early-stage projects in the consumer sector for its first phase.

($1 = 7.2611 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Kane Wu Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

