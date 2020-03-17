L Brands Withdraws Q1 Guidance; Announces Drawdown Of Revolving Credit Facility

(RTTNews) - L Brands, Inc. (LB) said, due to the heightened uncertainty relating to the potential impacts of COVID-19, the company is withdrawing its first quarter earnings guidance. The company is currently not providing an updated outlook.

L Brands also announced, as a proactive measure, on March 16, the company elected to draw down $950 million from its revolving credit facility. The company now has more than $2 billion in cash.

L Brands will temporarily close all Bath & Body Works, Victoria's Secret and PINK stores in the United States and Canada, effective March 17 through March 29, 2020.

