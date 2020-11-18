L Brands tops quarterly sales estimates

Nov 18 (Reuters) - L Brands Inc LB.N reported better-than-expected quarterly sales on Wednesday, driven by strong demand for Bath & Body Work's sanitizers and hand creams.

Net sales for the third quarter rose 14% to $3.06 billion, exceeding analysts' estimates of $2.67 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

