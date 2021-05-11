L Brands to spin off Victoria's Secret - NYT

May 11 (Reuters) - L Brands Inc LB.N has decided to spin off lingerie brand Victoria's Secret rather than sell it, with the deal expected to close in August, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

L Brands did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.