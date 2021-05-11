Commodities
L Brands to separate Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret into public companies

Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
May 11 (Reuters) - L Brands Inc LB.N said on Tuesday its board had approved a plan to separate the company into two independent, public companies, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret, after deciding against a sale of the lingerie brand.

