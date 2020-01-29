L Brands Stock Soars, GE Gains, and the Dow Is Looking Past Coronavirus

L Brands’ CEO might be stepping aside, GE and Apple reported better-expected earnings, and the Dow looks set to rise for a second day in a row.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average looks set to rise again on Wednesday, with futures pointing to a higher open. Never mind that China is still trying to control the outbreak, and that BA suspended all China flights. But we have earnings—lots of earnings—and that seems to be making the difference.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures have gained 115 points of 0.4%, while S&P 500 futures have risen 0.4%, and Nasdaq Composite futures have advanced 0.6%.

And we have earnings. General Electric has gained 6.7% to $12.51 after the industrial giant reported a profit of 21 cents a share, easily topping forecasts for 17 cents. And while 2020 earnings guidance was weak, free cash flow from GE’s industrial businesses was far better than the market had been expecting.

Corning (GLW) has gained 4.7% to $29.31 after reporting a profit of 46 cents share, beating forecasts for 44 cents.

Dow (DOW) has gained 3.1% to $48.61 after the downsized chemical company reported a profit of 78 cents a share, beating estimates for 74 cents. Barron’s Al Root, however, calls it a messy report.

Apple (AAPL) has risen 1.8% to $323.39 after reporting a profit of $4.99 a share, easily topping expectations for $4.54, and offered above-consensus sales guidance.

Xilinx (XLNX) has dropped 7.8% to $90.90 after the semiconductor company reported a profit of 68 cents a share, topping forecasts for 59 cents, but offered below-consensus guidance and announced plans to cut 7% of its workforce.

eBay (EBAY) has dropped 5% to $34.34 despite reporting a profit of 81 cents a share, better than the 76 cents predicted by Wall Street analysts. Revenue, however, was on the light side, and guidance disappointed.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has slipped 4.4% to $48.31 despite reporting a profit of 32 cents a share, beating estimates for 31 cents. Guidance, however, disappointed.

It’s not all earnings, however. L Brands (LB) has jumped 11% to 22.90 on reports that CEO Les Wexner is considering a sale of the company and stepping aside.

Write to Ben Levisohn at Ben.Levisohn@barrons.com

