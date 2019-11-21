L Brands Stock Is Climbing Despite Victoria's Secret Sales Slump

L Brands stock rose in premarket trading as the fashion retailer forecast a better-than-expected holiday period despite the Victoria Secret’s sales slump continuing in the third quarter.

L Brands stock rose in premarket trading as the fashion retailer forecast a better-than-expected holiday period despite the Victoria Secret’s sales slump continuing in the third quarter.

L Brands stock rose in premarket trading as the fashion retailer forecast a better-than-expected holiday period despite the Victoria’s Secret sales slump continuing in the third quarter.

The lingerie label’s same-store sales fell 7%, the sixth consecutive quarter of declining sales. The company’s personal care company Bath & Body Works posted strong growth. Shares climbed 3.6% before the open.

The back story. L Brands stock has fallen 39% year-to-date, closing near 10-year lows on Wednesday.

The fashion retailer’s performance has been weighed down by a prolonged sales slump at Victoria’s Secret. The U.S. lingerie brand has seemingly fallen out of favor with shoppers, forcing the company to ramp up discounts, extend sales and increase promotions.

The slump continued in the second quarter with comparable Victoria’s Secret sales falling 7% to $1.61 billion.

The company said improving the lingerie label’s performance was its priority for the second half of the year. However, Jefferies analysts expected the lingerie maker to swing to a loss before too long.

L Brands’s personal care company Bath & Body Works has consistently performed well in recent quarters, lifting the group’s results.

What’s new. Victoria’s Secret’s sales woes continued in the third quarter, as same-store sales fell 7% from the same period the previous year to $1.4 billion.

The company’s total revenue dropped to $2.68 billion, from $2.78 billion a year earlier but in line with expectations, while the group’s comparable-store sales fell 2%, against estimates of a 1% fall.

L Brands reported a loss of $252 million, compared with a loss of $43 million in the year-ago quarter.

However, the company offered a better-than-expected fourth quarter forecast — earnings per shares of $2 — sending the stock rallying 3% in premarket trading.

Bath & Body Works continued to perform well, with sales climbing 9% to $1.1 billion.

Looking ahead. The stock may have moved off historic lows but investors will want to see signs of a recovery in the holiday season. Bath & Body Works remains a strong performer but a sixth consecutive quarter of declining sales at Victoria’s Secret is a real concern and shows no signs of stopping soon.

JP Morgan analysts remained neutral on the stock but said L Brands was well-positioned to consistently grow its top line and earnings in the longer term, citing store expansion, productivity increases and rapid international growth.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.