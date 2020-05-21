L Brands Q1 20 Earnings Conference Call At 9:00 AM ET

Markets
(RTTNews) - L Brands Inc. (LB) will host a conference call at 9:00 AM ET on May 21, 2020, to discuss Q1 20 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://www.LB.com

To listen to the call, dial (888) 946-7609 (US) or (517) 308-9411 (International), Conference ID 6362067.

For a replay call, dial (866) 430-8797 (US) or (203) 369-0943 (International), Conference ID 6362067.

