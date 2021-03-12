L Brands Lifts Q1 Profit View; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - L Brands Inc. (LB) said it raised its first quarter earnings per share guidance, due to strong sales and margin results quarter-to-date, which also contributed to an improvement in its expectations for the remainder of the quarter.

In Friday pre-market trade, LB was trading at $58.52 up $2.67 or 4.78 percent.

The company increased its first quarter earnings per share guidance to a range of $0.55 - $0.65 from the prior range of $0.35 - $0.45. The outlook excludes any charges related to the early extinguishment of debt. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.43 per share for the first-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said its board authorized the repayment of $1.035 billion of debt through a call of all $285 million of the outstanding bonds due February 15, 2022 and all $750 million of the outstanding secured bonds due July 1, 2025. The company anticipates using $1.1 billion in cash to complete the debt repayment.

The company board also authorized a new $500 million share repurchase plan. It includes the company's entry into a Rule 10b5-1 repurchase plan to effectuate share repurchases up to $250 million. The new repurchase plan replaces the remaining $79 million under the previously authorized program.

The company board also authorized a reinstatement of the company's annual dividend at $0.60 per share, beginning with the quarterly dividend to be paid in June 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.