L Brands (LB) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of L Brands, Inc (Symbol: LB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $17.04, changing hands as high as $18.02 per share. L Brands, Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LB's low point in its 52 week range is $8 per share, with $26.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.33. The LB DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

