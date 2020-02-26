Markets
L Brands Issues Q1 Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - L Brands, Inc. (LB) said it currently expects first quarter adjusted loss per share of about $0.05. The guidance includes the Victoria's Secret business. The company noted that it will not provide full year guidance at this time due to the pending transaction with Sycamore Partners.

Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share was $1.88 compared to $2.14 last year. Adjusted operating income declined to $806.7 million from $898.7 million.

Fourth-quarter net sales were $4.71 billion, compared to $4.85 billion, a year ago. Comparable sales decreased 2 percent.

