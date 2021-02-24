L Brands Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for L Brands Inc. (LB):

-Earnings: $860.33 million in Q4 vs. -$192.26 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $3.03 in Q4 vs. -$0.70 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, L Brands Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $860.33 million or $3.03 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $2.91 per share -Revenue: $4.82 billion in Q4 vs. $4.71 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.35 - $0.45

