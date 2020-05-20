L Brands Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for L Brands Inc. (LB):

-Earnings: -$296.87 million in Q1 vs. $40.26 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.07 in Q1 vs. $0.14 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, L Brands Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$275.22 million or -$0.99 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.66 per share -Revenue: $1.65 billion in Q1 vs. $2.63 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.