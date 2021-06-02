L Brands, Inc. (LB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 03, 2021

L Brands, Inc. (LB) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -50% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $70.79, the dividend yield is .85%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LB was $70.79, representing a -1.67% decrease from the 52 week high of $71.99 and a 437.1% increase over the 52 week low of $13.18.

LB is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) and Gap, Inc. (GPS). LB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.99. Zacks Investment Research reports LB's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 67.34%, compared to an industry average of 37.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LB as a top-10 holding:

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (PEZ)

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (DWEQ)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RCD)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust (OMFL)

AGFiQ US Market Neutral Momentum Fund (MOM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RCD with an increase of 19.38% over the last 100 days. PEZ has the highest percent weighting of LB at 3.33%.

