L Brands Gains on a Report That Victoria's Secret Is About to Be Sold

CNBC reported on Sunday that the company was close to a deal to sell Victoria’s Secret to private-equity company Sycamore Partners.

L Brands stock is rising thanks to a new report that the retailer is close to shedding its troubled Victoria’s Secret brand to a private-equity firm.

L Brands’ stock (ticker: LB) was up 2.5% to $24.16 Monday morning after CNBC reported on Sunday that the company was close to a deal to sell Victoria’s Secret to Sycamore Partners. Shares in L Brands are down 11% over the past 12 months and fell 29% in 2019, while the S&P 500 is up 23% and 30%, respectively.

The Wall Street Journal previously reported that Sycamore Partners was considering a deal to buy Victoria’s Secret. As part of the possible deal, the WSJ reported, L Brands CEO Les Wexner would step down. Wexner owners just over 70% of the shares and is the longest-serving chief executive among S&P 500 companies.

A spokesman for Sycamore Partners declined to comment on the reports. L Brands didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Investors seemed to cheer the prospect that Wexner might exit and Victoria’s Secret could be sold off. The stock jumped after the Journal’s initial report that a deal was under consideration.

Key Banc Capital Markets analyst Edward Yruma upgraded the stock to Overweight from Sector Weight on Jan. 21, arguing that, while the Victoria’s Secret brand has been struggling, L Brands’ other main asset, Bath & Body Works, is a “highly attractive asset” on a stand-alone basis.

In a note to clients on Jan. 23, Barclays ’ Adrienne Yih raised her rating on the struggling retailer’s stock two notches to Overweight from Underweight. “There is change afoot” at the company, she wrote. “The status quo is not an option…we believe value-enhancing strategies could come soon.”

