L Brands calls off sale of Victoria's Secret business

Praveen Paramasivam
L Brands Inc said on Monday it has agreed to end the sale of its Victoria's Secret lingerie business to Sycamore Partners, days after the buyout firm disclosed it had walked away from the $525 million deal.

Instead, the company said it was preparing to operate Victoria's Secret as well as its personal care brand Bath & Body Works as separate, standalone units.

