L Brands Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for LB

In trading on Thursday, shares of L Brands, Inc (Symbol: LB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.07, changing hands as high as $21.23 per share. L Brands, Inc shares are currently trading up about 6.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LB's low point in its 52 week range is $15.80 per share, with $29.02 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.14. The LB DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

