L Brands Appoints Julie Rosen As President Of Bath & Body Works - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - L Brands, Inc. (LB) announced Monday several key leadership appointments at Bath & Body Works. Julie Rosen has joined the business as President, and Deon Riley will join the business at the end of December as Chief Human Resources Officer. Rosen and Riley will report to Andrew Meslow, Chief Executive Officer, L Brands and Bath & Body Works.

In addition, Bath & Body Works also announced a number of internal promotions that were made recently. Chris Cramer has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer, Danielle Demko has been promoted to Executive Vice President and General Manager of Bath & Body Works' direct channel, George Arenschield has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Merchandise, Planning and Allocation; and Ron Ford has been named Executive Vice President and Head of Stores and Sales.

