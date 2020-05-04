L Brands Announces Termination Of Victoria's Secret Deal - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - L Brands, Inc. (LB) announced a mutual agreement with Sycamore Partners to terminate their previously announced transaction. In connection with the termination of the Victoria's Secret deal, L Brands and Sycamore Partners agreed to settle all pending litigation.

L Brands said it remains committed to establishing Bath & Body Works as a pure-play public company and is taking the necessary steps to prepare the Victoria's Secret to operate as a standalone company.

The company's previously announced leadership and governance changes will go into effect as of the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

