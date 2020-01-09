L Brands 9-week Comps. Down 3%; Lowers Earnings Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - L Brands, Inc. (LB) reported net sales of $3.91 billion for the nine weeks ended Jan. 4, 2020, compared to $4.07 billion for the nine weeks ended Jan. 5, 2019. Comparable sales decreased 3 percent for the nine weeks ended Jan. 4, 2020.

For the fourth-quarter, L Brands now projects earnings per share of about $1.85, revised from its previous guidance of about $2.00. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $1.97. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Shares of L Brands, Inc. were down more than 4% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.