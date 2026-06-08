Kyverna Therapeutics vs. Vertex Pharmaceuticals: Which Drug Developer Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Kyverna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm advancing cell therapies for autoimmune diseases.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals is a highly profitable biotechnology leader with a dominant position in the cystic fibrosis market.

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Pharmaceutical companies can offer investors huge returns if treatments under development become blockbuster drugs. Choosing between a speculative clinical-stage play and a dominant cash-flow engine requires careful thought, however. Deciding between Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) hinges on your risk tolerance and growth goals.

Kyverna Therapeutics focuses on the frontier of cell therapy, specifically targeting autoimmune diseases with novel treatments. Vertex Pharmaceuticals, meanwhile, holds a near-monopoly in the cystic fibrosis market while expanding into new therapeutic areas. Both companies represent different ends of the biotech spectrum, making them a fascinating pair for investors seeking exposure to medical innovation.

The case for Kyverna Therapeutics

Kyverna Therapeutics operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing cell therapies for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate, KYV-101, is a CAR T-cell therapy designed to target and deplete B cells that cause various illnesses. The company is currently advancing clinical programs across rheumatology and neurology indications with active trials in both the United States and Germany.

In FY 2025, Kyverna had no revenue, which is typical for a company that has no products approved for commercial sale. It reported a net loss of nearly $161.3 million for the year, up from the $142.6 million loss recorded in 2024. This trend reflects the rising costs of conducting complex clinical trials and of scaling research operations.

While Kyverna Therapeutics reported negative free cash flow of $153.7 million, its strong liquidity position is common among biotech stocks still seeking their first regulatory approval.

The case for Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals is a global biotechnology leader focused on developing medicines for serious and life-threatening conditions. The company is most well-known for its dominant position in the cystic fibrosis market, but it also has approved therapies for sickle cell disease and acute pain. It serves a broad patient base across North America, Europe, and several other international regions.

In FY 2025, revenue reached $12 billion, which represents an increase of approximately 9.6% over the previous fiscal year. Vertex Pharmaceuticals generated net income of close to $4 billion, resulting in a healthy net margin of roughly 33%. This consistent financial performance is largely driven by its established treatments that continue to reach new patients worldwide.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals generated free cash flow of nearly $3.2 billion, which provides significant capital for further research and strategic acquisitions.

Risk profile comparison

Kyverna Therapeutics faces substantial risks because it has no approved products and has never generated revenue. Its future depends entirely on the clinical success of candidates like miv-cel, but drug development is notoriously expensive and prone to failure.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals relies on its cystic fibrosis treatments for almost all of its revenue, creating a significant concentration risk if that market is disrupted. The company also faces pressure from government drug-pricing legislation and competition from other large pharmaceutical firms, such as AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Furthermore, any safety or efficacy concerns discovered after a drug is already on the market could lead to regulatory restrictions or lost sales.

Valuation comparison

Vertex Pharmaceuticals appears more attractive because it generates profits, while Kyverna Therapeutics currently lacks a Forward P/E or P/S ratio due to being pre-revenue.

Metric Kyverna Therapeutics Vertex Pharmaceuticals Sector Benchmark Forward P/E n/a 23.1x 27.1x P/S ratio n/a 9.4x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLV sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Kyverna offers a classic pharmaceutical stock dilemma. It’s a development-stage company with no revenue and high R&D costs. Yet if its primary treatment under development reaches market to treat what’s known as Stiff-Person Syndrome, it has a strong chance of becoming a blockbuster drug ($1 billion or more in sales).

Only a few thousand people have Stiff-Person Syndrome, but it is a highly debilitating condition in which 80% of patients will end up bed-bound. There is no FDA-approved treatment for Stiff-Person Syndrome now, which means Kyverna fits the typical profile of a small niche drugmaker that can dominate a treatment area and make lots of money doing so.

Management is confident that its treatment will receive approval and is starting to negotiate with insurers on the price point for its drug, miv-cel.

Yet investors often underestimate the risk of a development-stage drug: until it receives final regulatory approval, it may never reach the market. Even in late-stage trials, that can be the case. That’s a big risk, especially for a stock that Wall Street analysts don’t see generating significant revenue until the end of this decade.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals is more established, but it’s not a slow-growth company like a late-stage OTC pill maker. Its niche in cystic fibrosis (CF) still offers a strong growth profile, making Vertex the better bet. It continues to innovate on its signature CF treatment by introducing a once-daily pill called Alyftrek. That pill only got approved in non-U.S. markets in 2025, including Australia, Canada, and the E.U. Global sales of Alyftrek have risen nearely 700% in the past year to $424 million. It’s a growing franchise.

The impressive revenue and income, more than $12 billion and $4 billion in the past year, respectively, mean Vertex’s CF franchises two off give the business the wherewithal to expand into other treatments. Wall Street is especially bullish at the trial results of povetacicept, a treatment for two diseases linked to renal failure.

With a forward price-to-earnings of just over 23, Vertex is still well below the industry P/E of ~27, suggestring its a growth stock that still offers some value for investors seeking long-term growth.

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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends AbbVie and Vertex Pharmaceuticals. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.