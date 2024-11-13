Kyverna Therapeutics reports Q3 EPS (80c), consensus (79c)

Kyverna reported $321.6M in cash, cash equivalents, and available-for-sale marketable securities as of September 30, 2024. “With KYV-101 advancing towards later stages of development, we are scaling Kyverna to bring the transformative impact of our differentiated CAR T therapies to patients with a range of B cell-driven autoimmune diseases. Since I joined the company in September, we have made significant progress, both clinically and operationally, to maintain Kyverna’s leadership position,” said CEO Warner Biddle. “At ECTRIMS, we shared promising clinical data highlighting KYV-101’s potential to reset the immune system and durably improve symptoms of neuroinflammatory diseases. At ACR Convergence 2024 later this week, we will share the latest clinical data from lupus nephritis patients demonstrating the potential for durable treatment effect at the target clinical dose. In order to deliver on the long-term opportunity for KYV-101, we are working to sharpen our focus, leveraging our clinical datasets and academic partnerships, and continue executing our KYSA clinical trial programs. In 2025 we will share our long-term plan in both neuroinflammatory and rheumatologic diseases.”

